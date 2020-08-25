Woman cop alleges rape by colleague on pretext of marriage in Odisha

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 6:13 am IST

Bhubaneswar, Aug 24 : A woman cop in Odisha on Monday alleged that she was raped by a sub-inspector (SI) on the pretext of marriage.

The victim, who is also a sub-inspector, alleged that Silu Dha, SI of Khallikote police station in Ganjam district established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

The woman cop arrived at the camp of Director General Police (DGP) here on Monday and lodged the complaint.

The woman, an SI of Daringibadi police station in Kandhamal district, alleged that the accused had also orchestrated a fake marriage after she lodged a complaint at Sarangad Police in the district.

“When I came to know about him getting married to another girl, I approached him to marry me. But he refused to do so citing my lower caste,” she alleged.

The woman alleged that though she has registered a fresh case with Daringibadi police, no action has been taken yet.

Source: IANS

