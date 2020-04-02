Woman denied entry to house due to virus scare in UP’s Ballia

Ballia: A woman here had to face a bizarre situation when her husband refused entry to her in their house due to the coronavirus scare.

Police said Babita had returned from her parents’ place in Bihar after a couple of months on Wednesday when her husband Ganesh Prasad denied entry to her. They were married around five years ago.

Later, the woman reached the district hospital, where she is currently staying.

City police station incharge Vipin Singh said it was a family matter and they will talk to the woman’s husband and make him understand the situation.

Source: PTI

