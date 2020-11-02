Woman dies after being set ablaze by son, daughter-in-law

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 2 : A 58-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur was allegedly set ablaze by her son, daughter-in-law and relatives of her daughter in-law over a family dispute on Monday, police said.

The woman was admitted with critical burn injuries to the district medical college here, where she died during treatment.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said that the relatives had settled a family dispute on Sunday between Ratna Devi and her son Akash Gupta.

According to complaint lodged by Kishan Gupta, younger son of the victim, Akash, his wife Deepshikha, father-in-law Achhelal and relative Vinod poured kerosene on Ratna Devi in the early hours of Monday while she was sleeping and then set her on fire.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed in to douse the flame and informed the police.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The SP said that Akash Gupta, Achhelal and Vinod have been taken into custody for questioning.

