Woman divorces husband, helps him marry his girlfriend

SameerPublished: 11th November 2020 10:43 am IST
Representational Photo

Bhopal: In Bhopal, a woman divorced his husband to help him marry his girlfriend. She took this decision after three years of marriage.

Man wanted to be in marital relationship

As per the reports, the man wanted to marry his girlfriend without divorcing his wife, however, legally, it was not possible.

After realizing it, the woman decided to give a divorce to his husband.

Giving the details of the case, lawyer said, “He wanted to be in marital relationship with both which isn’t legally possible. But the wife is very mature, she divorced him & helped him marry his girlfriend”.

Reaction of Twitterati

Reacting over the woman’s decision, Twitterati applauded her.

One of the persons wrote, “wife did such a sensible thing. But really feeling sorry for her”.

Another netizen wrote, ” Hope she find suitable partner for her too”.

