Woman doing pushups in her bridal wear will stun you!

If you are a workout freak, then you will appreciate this video of a woman doing exercise while wearing a heavy bridal lehenga.

A video of a woman doing push-ups dressed in a lehenga-choli has surfaced on social media and is getting a lot of attention for perfect motivation.

Aana Arora is a dietitian, a model and also a personal coach, according to her Instagram bio. She is going viral after her video of exercising in traditional attire is shared across meme pages and several social media platforms.

The video clip was posted earlier in July but started going around the internet on Tuesday. As seen in the video, Aana is dressed in a red embroidered bridal lehenga choli and jewelry, which combined can be pretty heavy to sit through the whole wedding ceremony alone.

She surprised people on the internet by also wearing the bridal kangan and with a full face of make-up, effortlessly doing proper push-ups.

Aana has over 81,000 followers on Instagram, is a fitness enthusiast, which can be seen through some of her posts on Instagram. She often posts snippets from her workout sessions at the gym.

Shared on July 25, the clip has garnered over 8.2 million views and thousands of likes. If this video doesn’t make you get up from your chair and start your workout routine, we don’t know what will.