Woman dupes Odisha doctor, another person of lakhs of rupees

Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 : A 28-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly cheating two persons of lakhs of rupees. The victims included a retired homoeopathic doctor in Odisha’s Angul district, the police said on Saturday.

Police sources said the accused, Supriya Swain alias Deepa, used to change her name and personal profile to dupe people.

She is a native of Majhikasahi in Talcher.

Supriya met retired doctor Bijay Pradhan, a resident of Parjang block in Dhenkanal district, who was staying in Talcher with his brother, an insurance agent, and developed an acquaintance with him.

After gaining the confidence of Pradhan, Deepa approached him saying that she can help in getting the maturity amount of a policy the doctor had taken out. She managed to get his bank details and withdrew Rs 4.57 lakh in instalments.

“I had a policy with Bajaj Finance. The girl came to me and asked me to hand over the documents related to my saving bank account so that I can get the maturity amount of the policy. But she managed to withdraw the money deposited im my SBI saving account in instalments,” said Pradhan.

Supriya also duped another person identified as Nirmal Behera living in the Colliery police limits.

“I had taken out an insurance policy with Bajaj Finance. Supriya Swain asked me to give two blank signed cheques to get Rs 2 lakh as the maturity amount of the policy. But, she has withdrawn Rs 1.05 lakh from my saving account, said Behera.

“Two cases have been lodged against the woman at the Talcher and Colliery police stations. The case registered at Talcher police station is for cheating Pradhan of Rs 4.57 lakh while the case lodged at Colliery police station is for duping a person of Rs 1.05 lakh. The woman involved in the cases has been arrested,” said Angul Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.