Woman employee of Delhi’s Balak Ram Hospital jumps from third floor, dies

By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 16th July 2020 3:30 pm IST
New Delhi: A 53-year-old woman employee of Balak Ram Hospital in north Delhi’s Timarpur area ended her life on Thursday by allegedly jumping from the third floor of the facility, police said.

The victim has been identified as Kaushalya Devi, a resident of Delhi’s Dhaka village, they said.

After first-aid, the woman was rushed to the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had jumped from the third floor of the hospital as she was suffering from depression. The body has been sent to the mortuary for autopsy, police said.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter, police added.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash were scheduled to inaugurate an Isolation Ward at the hospital which was postponed, the Delhi BJP said.

Source: PTI
