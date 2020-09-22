Woman falls off bike, crushed to death by truck in Amethi

The deceased has been identified as Yashoda Devi 62

By Mansoor Updated: 22nd September 2020 5:11 pm IST

Amethi: An elderly woman riding pillion with her husband on a motorcycle died after she fell off the vehicle and her head was crushed by a truck here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Yashoda Devi, 62, they said.

Devi was going somewhere with her husband Vardan Singh on the motorcycle. She fell on the road when the motorcycle was going over a speed breaker near the Sahjipur railway crossing in the Sangrampur area here, the police said.

A truck, which was passing by, crushed her head, killing her on the spot, they said.

The truck driver fled the spot with his vehicle. Efforts are underway to nab him, the police said.

Source: PTI
