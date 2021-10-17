Woman fined Dh 2,000 for violating husband’s privacy on Instagram

Abu Dhabi: A 40-year old woman in Dubai was fined 2,000 dirhams for breaching the privacy of her husband by posting his phone number and photos on Instagram while they were in a legal divorce battle, local media from the gulf country reported on Saturday.

As per the media reports, the woman posted photos of conversations between her and her husband on her Instagram account in January this year.

As a result, the husband lodged a complaint at Bur Dubai police station and filed a lawsuit against her at Public Prosecution, claiming that his wife breached his privacy.

However, his wife denied the charges in the courtroom. The wife claimed that she was in her apartment in Dubai and was chatting with her husband’s sister about solving the alimony problem.

It is reported that later she admitted to uploading pictures of her children on the Instagram account as well as the chat between her and her husband.

After considering the case, the Dubai misdemeanour court issued a fine of 2000 dirhams to the wife, even though the prosecution appealed against the verdict asking for tougher punishment.