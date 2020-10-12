Woman found dead in room in Raj

Jaipur: A 28-year-old woman was found dead in her room in the Sanganer area here on Monday, police said.

The woman was living with a man at a rented room for the past one month, they said.

Her body with injury marks was found lying in the room, Station House Officer of Sanganer police station Haripal Singh Rathore said, adding it has been sent for post-mortem.

Rathore said the woman’s family members told the police that she had left home two years ago and was living with the man in rented accommodation.

Source: PTI

