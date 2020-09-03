Woman found hanging; 3 including husband arrested

Muzaffarnagar: A 22-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her house here with her family claiming it was a case of dowry death, police said on Thursday.

Three people, including her husband, Rashid, were arrested in the case, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by Fozia’s family, she was married to Rashid on March 7, 2019 and soon after she started being harassed for dowry.

She was found dead on Wednesday in Kakroli village here, police said.

Circle Officer Somendra Kumar Negi said the police registered a case against nine people, including her husband.

The body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, he said.

