Woman gang-raped in Chitrakoot in UP, 4 arrested

SameerPublished: 20th October 2020 1:21 pm IST

Chitrakoot: Four people, including a woman, have been arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 35-year-old woman, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, a case was registered against two men on charges of gang rape and three others on charges of criminal conspiracy, the police said.

According to the complaint filed on October 18, the woman was brought by the two men to the house of another accused in the Karwi police station area of Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh on September 28 and raped.

Later, the two men took the woman to Prayagraj and raped her before fleeing.

READ:  Man arrested with 25 illegal firearms

Karwi police station SHO Anil Pathak said four people have been arrested so far, including a woman who has been booked under criminal conspiracy charges.

“Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused,” he said.

The SHO said the complainant had undergone a medical test on Monday and the report is awaited.

The arrested accused have been sent to jail.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerPublished: 20th October 2020 1:21 pm IST
Back to top button