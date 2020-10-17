Woman gang raped in city, three held

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly drugged and raped in Kukatpally area in Kukatpally under Cyberabad police Commissionerate limlits. However the police have arrested three accused.

The woman in her complaint alleged that she had gone for a party at Kukatpally from her Jubilee Hills residence, where she met some friends who had come for the birthday celebrations of a common friend.

The youngsters were having a good time till she was offered piece of a cake. She did not realise that the cake was laced with sedative drugs, she told the police.

As she lost consciousness she was sexually abused by the people at the party the woman alleged.

After committing heinous crime, the accused threatened of dire consequences the victim not to reveal anything to anyone. The incident came to light when the victim fell sick and was taken to hospital.

On Friday, she along with her parents lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police station. Later on the point, of the jurisdiction the case was transferred to the Kukatpally police station.

The police have arrested three accused and sent them to judicial remand.