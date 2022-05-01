Woman gang raped in UP’s Shahjahanpur, video goes viral

Published: 1st May 2022
Shahjahanpur: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men, who also recorded the act and made the video viral, police said on Sunday.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that on April 22, five men dragged her into a hut outside her house and took turns raping her.

An FIR of gang rape was registered on Saturday based on the complaint of the woman, resident of a village in Madanapur police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said, adding that a probe into the matter is on.

The accused, she alleged, also filmed the act and made the video viral a week after the incident.

The accused are absconding and attempts are on to nab them, the ASP said.

