Woman gang-raped, stabbed, thrown on railway track in Indore

By Mansoor|   Published: 20th January 2021 8:39 pm IST

Indore: A woman was allegedly gang-raped, stabbed, stuffed in a jute bag, and thrown at Banganga railway track in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashikant Kankane told reporters, “The police control room at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday received information that a woman in the injured state has been found at the railway track.”

“The woman has been admitted to the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital here. She has got stab wounds,” Kankane said.

“According to the girl, she was accosted by two men near Patnipura area. She alleged being gang-raped,” he said.

The prime suspect, Akshay has been taken into custody and a case has been registered under kidnapping and gang-rape charges, police informed.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

Source: ANI

