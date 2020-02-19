menu
search
19 Feb 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments
Home / News / India /

Woman given triple talaq in UP’s Sitapur, case registered

Posted by Qayam Published: February 19, 2020, 8:42 am IST
Woman given triple talaq in UP’s Sitapur, case registered
Photo: ANI

Sitapur: A Muslim woman was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband in the Manpur area of Sitapur district.

ASP Madhuban Singh told reporters that the woman had filed a case against her husband and in-laws for domestic violence and demand for dowry.

“Woman has alleged demand for dowry and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws at the Manpur police station. The complaint also registered under triple-talaq law,” Singh told reporters here.

The police official said that the investigation in the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father alleged that after giving triple-talaq her husband had also threatened to kill her family members too.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved