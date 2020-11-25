Woman held for duping people on pretext of providing govt jobs

New Delhi, Nov 25 : The Delhi police have arrested a 48-year-old woman identified as Vishakha Gulati for duping several persons on the pretext of providing government jobs but instead extorted money from them.

The police says that many more such victims are expected to file complaints.

The case came to light when a person complained that he met Vishakha who duped him by telling him that though the Delhi government was not conducting fresh recruitments due to the Covid pandemic, it had authorised her to recruit people in government jobs. She claimed that she worked under the Sarita Vihar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

To gain the trust of the victim, Vishakha allegedly showed him her identity card as well as an appointment letter issued by the SDM and took Rs 13,000 from him.

A number of such victims were told to resign from their present jobs. After taking money from them they were provided appointment letter/I-card of home guard, data entry operator and assistant manager accounts and finance.

Later, the victims were asked to join work at various places where some of them were directed to work from home while some of them worked from Vishakha’s Sarita Vihar residence.

“During the investigation 11 fake ID cards issued by the accused woman to the complainants have been seized,” said R.P. Meena, DCP south east Delhi.

The accused Vishakha Gulati is a resident of Sarita Vihar in New Delhi, holds an MBA degree in HR from Noida and is pursuing another course from IGNOU. She has been arrested and a probe is on regarding the involvement of her 74-year-old father Ashok Gulati who is operating a website www.jobs in India, the police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.