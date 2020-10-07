Woman held for husband’s murder in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband with the help of her lover in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Purushottam, was abducted on Sunday and was later found murdered at Sanjak village under Shahpur police station limits, they said.

According to SP (Rural) Nepal Singh, the wife of the deceased, Sonia, her lover Sandeep and one Dev Singh have been arrested for the murder.

During interrogation Sandeep confessed to the crime. Sandeep said Purushottam was killed as he opposed his relationship with Sonia, police said.

Source: PTI