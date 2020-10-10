Woman held for killing husband

Kota: A 40-year-old woman was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly killing her husband during a fight while he was in an inebriated state, police said.

The blood-soaked body of a 50-year-old railway employee, identified as Rajendra Chobdaar, a resident of Loco colony under Railway police station area, was found in his room on Friday night.

His wife confessed to the killing and told police she was fed up with years of tortures she was subjected to by Chobdaar.

A special team formed by Kota City SP Gourav Yada and led by ASP Praveen Jain cracked the murder mystery and arrested the deceased’s wife, identified as Lalita alias Premlata.

She disclosed that she attacked her husband with a grinder on Friday noon following a fight over his drinking habit.

After the death of her husband, she called his brother at around 8 pm and informed that he was lying in the bed with blood pouring out of the ears, Circle incharge, Railway Colony police station, Muninder Singh said.

The woman initially attempted to cover the crime but when she was interrogated intensively, she confessed to the killing, he added.

The only son of the couple is already in jail for murder, the police officer added.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Saturday morning and the police lodged a case of murder against Lalita and arrested her on Saturday noon, he said.

The accused would be produced before a court on Sunday, he added.

Source: PTI