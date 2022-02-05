Woman held for stealing bags at Delhi Metro stations

New Delhi: A female paramedical teacher turned into a bag lifter and started stealing goods from X-ray machine at various Delhi Metro stations to meet her financial needs.

She was finally held by the Special staff of Delhi Metro on Friday from outside of Uttam Nagar Metro Station.

A senior police official said that the accused was identified as Garima Pandey (26). She holds a post graduate degree in M.Sc Microbiology and presently working as a paramedical teacher.

A resident of Uttam Nagar, She mostly committed thefts at Uttam Nagar East and West Metro stations.

A senior Police official said that she used to steal goods kept at X-ray machine installed at entry point of the Metro station.

“For the last 15 to 20 days the a number of theft cases committed by a girl were reported at various Police Stations of Delhi Police Metro Unit. Seeing the gravity of the matter, a team was formed to nab her,” said a senior police official.

On 11 January, one Anju Arora reported that her bag was stolen from the entry gate X-ray machine of Uttam Nagar Metro station. She asked for help from the CISF staff over there. On checking the CCTV footage an unknown lady was seen lifting her bag. On this instance, she lodged an e-FIR.

Similar incident was reported on January 29 when one Kamal Chhabra lodged an FIR of theft of her goods at Uttam Nagar East Metro station. On January 30, one Jain Gunjan Shripal lodged a theft case of her goods that took place at Uttam Nagar West Metro station.

“Garima also committed one theft at Rithala Metro station. We examined the cctv footages of the Metro stations to identify the accused.

During investigation, CCTV footages of the incidents were analyzed by the team of Special Staff and it was found that the lady thief had entered and exited from different metro stations every day. Due to which it became a challenge for the team as to which Metro Station a trap should be laid to catch her,” said a senior police official.

The official said that the team checked the CCTV footages of all Metro Stations of the last 20 days and developed secret information about the female thief.

After analyzing the CCTV footages, it was found that the same girl was once seen exiting Uttam Nagar West Metro Station with a man. Now the team focused all its attention on Uttam Nagar West Metro Station and briefed the staff to nab her.

“On February 4, a girl was seen standing outside Uttam Nagar West Metro Station who was looking similar to the girl seen in CCTV Footages of the incidents. The team stopped the girl with the help of lady constable and interrogated her. She broke down and confessed that she had been stealing goods. Stolen property was recovered at her instance,” said a senior police official.