Mahoba: A woman and her one-year-old son died here after being run over by a truck, police said on Wednesday.

They said the accident took place in Kabrai area of the district on Tuesday, when Nisha (30) and her son were standing by the road and the two were run over by the truck.

Police said that the truck has been seized, and its driver nabbed. The body of the woman and her son have been sent for post-mortem examination, they added.

Source: PTI