Woman imitates Arnab Goswami of Republic TV, video goes viral

New Delhi: In a video that went viral on social media, a woman can be seen imitating Arnab Goswami of Republic TV.

She was seen yelling in the video.

OMG! Who did this? The nation wants to know. pic.twitter.com/BMOTKdCuMn — SamSays (@samjawed65) May 6, 2020

Arnab Goswami is in limelight

On the other hand, Arnab Goswami is in the limelight after he made some remarks against Sonia Gandhi during the debate on his TV channel.

After the incident, a couple of FIRs was filed against him.

Recently, the Indian Youth Congress has also filed a complaint seeking cancellation of licence and other action against Republic TV, Republic TV Bharat and its holding company ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd for alleged violation of broadcasting guidelines.

Maharashtra Govt. moves plea in SC

It may be noted that earlier, Supreme Court had interim protection from arrest for 3 weeks. However, when he allegedly levels allegation against Mumbai Police Commissioner through a debate on the news channel, Maharashtra government has moved a plea in the Supreme Court stating that he has abused the interim protection.

