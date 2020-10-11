Woman injured as Pakistan violates LOC ceasefire twice in Poonch (Ld)

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 6:54 am IST

Jammu, Oct 10 : Pakistan troops were involved in violation of the ceasefire on the Line of control (LoC) in two Sectors in Poonch district on Saturday. A woman was injured during unprovoked firing and shelling from across the border.

Pakistan targeted civilian areas in Mankote Sector through small firearms and heavy shelling around 1.30 am on Saturday, leading to injuries to the 40-year-old woman.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said Pakistan troops again fired with small firearms and indulged in intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mendhar Sector around 6 pm, to which the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba Sectors of Poonch district on Friday as well.

Since January, Pakistan has made it a daily habit to violate the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999, killing 24 civilians and injuring over 100 others in more than 3,190 LoC ceasefire violations.

