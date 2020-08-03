Woman injured by whale at Australian tourist spot

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 3rd August 2020 3:45 pm IST
Woman injured by whale at Australian tourist spot

Canberra: A woman has suffered serious injuries after being struck and injured while swimming with humpback whales off the coast of Western Australia, it was reported on Monday.

The Australian woman, 29, was with a tour group at the popular Ningaloo Reef on Saturday when she was struck, the BBC reported.

She reportedly suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding.

St John’s Ambulance said the woman had suffered internal bleeding and upper torso injuries “from the crush”.

Unconfirmed reports said she was trapped between two of the giant mammals, which can grow up to 62 ft.

She was treated in the town of Exmouth before being flown to a hospital in Perth, where she was in a “serious but stable condition” on Monday.

Ningaloo Reef on Western Australia’s Coral Coast is known for its diversity of marine life and is one of the state’s best-known tourist spots.

Snorkelling expeditions on the coral reef are popular.

Western Australia is home to the largest known population of humpback whales, which are typically regarded as safe to swim among despite their size.

The region’s borders are currently closed to international and interstate visitors as part of efforts to keep out the coronavirus.

Source: IANS
Categories
NewsWorld
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close