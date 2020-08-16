Woman inspector in TN puts father’s funeral on wait mode, leads parade

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 16th August 2020 1:55 pm IST
Representational Image (PTI Photo)

Tirunelveli (TN): Despite the death of her father, a police inspector led the Independence Day parade here, giving primacy for duty and putting his funeral on wait mode.

Suppressing her grief, N Maheswari, an Armed Reserve police inspector led the parade presenting the guard of honour to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and Police Superintendent N Manivannan at the Palayamkottai voc grounds here.

“Though she learnt of her father’s death on August 14 night, she went for the funeral only after completing the parade (on Saturday morning) with a sense of patriotism,” a police release said.

The police department said it was proud of her for placing duty for the country above personal sentiments and grief.

Through the parade ceremony, the young officer did not exhibitany emotions of personal loss and led the contingent of police personnel with grace and dignity.

The inspector’s 83-year old father Narayanasamy died in Dindigul district, over 200 kilometres from here and she left for his last rites after completing her duty.

Source: PTI
