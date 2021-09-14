Woman killed in attack by monkeys

Muzaffarnagar: A woman who was seriously injured in an attack by monkeys in a village here, died on Tuesday, officials said.

The victim, identified as Shimla, was rushed to a government health centre after the attack in Firozpur village that falls under Bhopa police station.

According to her family members, she wasn’t administered the rabies vaccine at the health centre.

Later, her condition worsened and she was admitted at the medical college in Muzaffarnagar, where she succumbed to injuries Tuesday, they said.

