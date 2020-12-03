Woman killed in Gurugram road accident

Gurugram, Dec 3 : A 27-year-old woman died after the auto in which she was travelling in hit a canter near Gurugram’s Iffco Chowk flyover on Thursday, police said.

The mishap took place on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway when the auto crashed into a parked canter and then overturned.

The victim, who was travelling in the auto, died on the spot while the driver was severely injured.

The deceased was identified as Arachu Bala Sharma, a resident of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.

As soon as the information was received, a team of Sector-29 police station reached the spot and took the injured driver to the hospital and lifted the victim’s body from the spot and kept it in the mortuary.

The accident led to a massive jam of about one and a half kilometres on the stretch.

Police removed the auto and canter with the help of a crane and opened the jam. It took about 30 minutes for the traffic movement to be smooth.

According to the police, a canter was parked on the Iffco Chowk flyover towards Delhi-Jaipur side without giving any signal.

During this time, the auto driver coming from Delhi did not pay attention towards the canter and by the time he noticed, the driver lost his balance and auto overturned while hitting the canter.

“The family of the victim has been informed while the driver has been admitted in a hospital for further treatment. Further probe is on, said Subahsh Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

Source: IANS

