Woman killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pak

Jammu: One woman was killed and two others were injured on Wednesday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Pakistan used small arms and mortars to violate the ceasefire in Mendhar of Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said, “Today at about 2 a.m. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district.

“Indian army retaliated befittingly”.

Since January this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire on the LoC and the international border in J&K over 2,400 times.

Frequent shelling of military and civilian facilities by Pakistan along the LoC has thrown the lives of hundreds of residents of border villages out of gear.

The lives, livelihood, cattle, homes and agricultural fields of the poor border residents have always suffered because of cross border hostilities along the LoC.

Source: IANS