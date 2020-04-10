Woman killed in road accident in UP’s Ballia district

Ballia: A woman was killed and her brother seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle here on Friday, police said.

The accident took place on the Bansdeeh road. Rekha (24) died on the spot, police said.

They said Arjun (27) has been admitted to a hospital.

Police are probing the matter. The body of the woman has been sent for postmortem, they said.

Source: PTI

