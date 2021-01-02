Woman kills 17-yr-old son with brother’s help; arrested

Published: 2nd January 2021
Vikarabad: In a shocking incident, a mother gave supari of Rs 1 lakh to her brother to get her 17-year-old son murdered. The duo was arrested by the police on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Siva Prasad who was apparently an alcoholic and would often get into a tiff with his mother. After being vexed with the son, the woman, with the help of her brother, killed the boy.

According to police, Siva had gone missing a week ago and his was found in a well.

Police said that the Siva’s uncle had tied a towel around his throat and strangled the boy to death.

 Further investigation is still underway.

