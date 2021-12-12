Woman kills children, hangs herself to death in Telangana

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 12th December 2021 5:36 pm IST
ANI

Ranga Reddy: A woman allegedly killed her two children and died allegedly by suicide in Rajendranagar Mandal of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana.

Police inspector of Rajendranagar Police Station, K Kanakaiah told ANI, “The incident took place in Rajendranagar on Saturday. The woman, aged 35, hanged herself by killing her son and daughter. As per the initial probe, it is revealed that the woman’s husband Saikumar use to torture his wife and kids.”

They were married in 2016 and the husband is an employee at a software company, the police official said.

MS Education Academy

“The husband has run away. We will arrest the husband soon he said. A case has been registered under section 302, 498A, 306,” he said.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button