Woman kills minor son, commits suicide in UP

By IANS|   Published: 21st January 2021 5:03 pm IST
Hamirpur (UP), Jan 21 : A 30-year-old woman allegedly killed her five-year-old son by giving him milk laced with powdered glass to drink and then committed suicide by consuming the same at her parental house in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Soni Nishad along with her son Shani was living with her parents in Sahurapur village in Lalpura police area for the past six-seven months after differences with her in-laws.

Her husband Bhola, 40, of Brahma Ka Dera village in Kotwali police area, is a labourer based at present in Surat.

The incident was reported on Wednesday when Soni’s mother Marri, a cook at a basic school, returned home and saw Soni and Shani lying unconscious and raised an alarm.

Police reached the spot and got the two admitted to a district hospital, where Soni died during treatment.

