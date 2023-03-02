Woman kills self on same night husband commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed herself on the same night her husband committed suicide at their south Delhi home, police said on Thursday.

The couple has been identified as Ajaypal Singh Orgay (37) and Monika. They lived in Transit Camp Hudco Place, they said.

Ajaypal worked as an operation officer in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation cell.

The police received a PCR call regarding a possible suicide at a flat in Block-3A, Transit Camp Hudco Place, at 2.49 am. The call was made by Ajaypal’s friend Ashish Tiwari, a resident of Mahavir Enclave in Palam.

When the police reached the spot, they found Monika lying unconscious with froth oozing from her mouth. She was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where she was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Her neighbours revealed that Ajaypal allegedly committed suicide earlier in the night. He was an operation officer at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation cell near Jor Bagh metro station, Chowdhary said.

Monika had allegedly found Ajaypal in an unconscious state and taken him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Later, she came home, consumed a poisonous substance and killed herself, the police said.

The couple got married on November 26.

No suicide note was recovered from the house and no foul play is suspected, the police said.

Their neighbours told the police that they used to have frequent arguments.

Ajaypal’s elder brother Yogendrapal said he last spoke to him on Wednesday.

“They used to fight often over petty issues. My brother used to tell me about their fights. I spoke to him around 1 pm on Wednesday when he was in office. He told me that everything was going smoothly.

“I asked him to come home on Holi so that we could talk to them. When I was speaking to him, everything seemed fine and I did not have any idea that he would take such a step,” Yogendrapal said.

BS Ghritlehare, his brother-in-law, said he received a call from Yogendrapal, telling him to reach Delhi.

“I am posted with Chhattisgarh Police and received a call from Yogendrpal about the incident. He lives in Mumbai and asked me to reach Delhi as soon as possible.

“The couple used to have petty fights and I spoke to them several times. Everyone is shocked by them ending their lives,” Ghritlehare said.

Monika’s brother said, “We were at home in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) when we got to know about the incident. We reached Delhi in the morning.

“She was my younger sister. Everything was going fine before this. Had we got any intimation about any issue, we would have immediately come.”