Woman passenger detained at Hyderabad Airport for carrying over 50K Saudi riyals

Hyderabad: A woman traveler carrying more than fifty thousand Saudi riyals was taken into detention on Monday by the officials of the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad in Hyderabad.

According to the details, the 40-year-old woman passenger arrived from Abu Dhabi on flight number EY-275. While undergoing custom checks, a sum of 50,500 Saudi riyals was recovered from the woman’s bag which is equal to around Rs.10 lakhs.

In this regard, the CISF Intelligence team has registered a case and has begun a thorough investigation.