Woman passenger detained at Hyderabad Airport for carrying over 50K Saudi riyals

By News Desk|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 26th October 2021 11:11 pm IST
Asked to wear mask, patient assaults doctor in Delhi

Hyderabad: A woman traveler carrying more than fifty thousand Saudi riyals was taken into detention on Monday by the officials of the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad in Hyderabad.

According to the details, the 40-year-old woman passenger arrived from Abu Dhabi on flight number EY-275. While undergoing custom checks, a sum of 50,500 Saudi riyals was recovered from the woman’s bag which is equal to around Rs.10 lakhs.

In this regard, the CISF Intelligence team has registered a case and has begun a thorough investigation.      

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button