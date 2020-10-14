Woman peddler held in Delhi with Rs 10-lakh smack

New Delhi, Oct 13 : The Delhi Police has arrested a woman peddler previously convicted in a case of assault on policemen and seized smack valued at Rs 10 lakh from her, a police official said on Tuesday.

The contraband was concealed in 116 polythene packets which were seized from accused Rooma of Auran Nagar in Majnu ka Tilla in Civil Lines area.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Civil Lines police station.

During questioning, she told the police about her involvement in the assault on policemen, a case regarding which was registered at the Kashmere Gate police station and her subsequent conviction.

