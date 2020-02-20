Woman plays violin while undergoing tumor removing surgery

A+ A-

London: A woman played violin while surgeons operated on her brain to remove a tumor at King’s College hospital in London.

Dagmar Turner, 53, played the violin as doctors at King’s College Hospital in London attempted to remove a brain tumor she’s been battling since 2013.

“The surgery was done with Turner awake and playing to ensure areas of the patient’s brain responsible for delicate hand movement and coordination weren’t damaged,” said the hospital’s statement.

Doctors first opened Turner’s skull while she was under anesthesia, then woke her up and asked her to play while the tumor was removed. The hospital stated the tumor was located in the right frontal lobe of her brain, close to an area that controls the fine movement of her left hand, which Turner uses to play.

In a statement released by the hospital, Turner thanked the doctors for planning out the procedure and said, “The violin is my passion; I’ve been playing since I was 10 years old.”