Woman raped by brick kiln manager in UP

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 23 : A young woman labourer in a village under the Seramau (North) police circle was allegedly raped by the manager of the brick kiln.

The woman had gone to a nearby sugarcane field to relieve herself when the accused raped her.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday but the matter was reported the next day, following which they booked the accused under IPC section 376(rape).

Seramau (North) SHO Pushkar Singh said that the accused has been arrested and the woman was sent for medical examination at the district hospital.

The victim’s mother alleged that the manager chased her daughter to the sugarcane field and raped her.

Superintendent of police Jai Prakash Yadav said, “We will file a strong charge sheet so that the accused cannot be granted an early bail and is given rigorous punishment.”

Source: IANS

