Woman raped by RTI activist in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 29 : A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an RTI activist at multiple locations. The accused reportedly took undue advantage of the woman’s emotions and raped her multiple times.

A case in this regard has been registered at the women’s police station (west) under relevant sections of the IPC, including rape, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that efforts are on to nab the absconding accused.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Gurugram, alleged in her police complaint that she came in contact with the man identified as Om Prakash Kataria, also a resident of Gurugram, in October 2015 in connection with another case which the woman had filed against the former deputy mayor of Gurugram.

The woman stated in her complaint that at that time, Kataria had assured her full support during her litigation.

Later conversations though WhatsApp chat and phone calls started between them and Kataria used to talk about the woman’s past and also started to emotionally support her.

“I used to stay at my sister’s home at Vasant Kunj, Delhi. On March 20, 2020 the man visited my home at Bahadurgarh and there he molested me and when I objected, he offered me some ‘pakodas’ laced with intoxicating substances. After having them, I felt unconscious. When I came back to my senses I felt that I had been raped. Kataria had left the house by then,” the victim alleged in the FIR.

Thereafter, the victim claimed in her complaint that she came to know that Kataria had shot an objectionable video of the March 20 incident and started to emotionally blackmail her.

The woman also alleged that the man on pretext of marriage and several other excuses had sexually exploited her at Gurugram, Delhi, Bahadurgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

“Kataria even sexually assaulted me in his car along the road side at Golf Course Road, near Basai flyover on Gurugram-Faridabad road, and in Delhi. When I resisted his wrongdoing and asked him to delete the videos, he threatened me and said he would make my objectionable videos and photos viral on social media platforms,” the woman told the police.

The woman alleged in her complaint that she was a single mother and because of these incidents, she was in acute depression and also didn’t want her children to be involved in the matter.

So finally the woman mustered courage and registered a police complaint against the man.

“A case has been registered in connection with the incident. The investigation team is on the task to collect evidence. The accused will be nabbed soon,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

According to sources, Kataria, who is also an RTI activist, had filed a bogus vote case against former Haryana agriculture and sports minister Sukhbir Kataria which is still pending at a local court.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.