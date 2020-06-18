Woman raped in moving bus

Noida: A woman passenger travelling with her minor children from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh to Noida has alleged that she was raped by the driver inside the bus between the Lucknow and Mathura stretch, the police said.

The accused driver is absconding. However, the other driver has been apprehended for allegedly intimidating her, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place in an overnight sleeper bus, in the presence of 12-13 other passengers. The rape happened in the moving bus sometime during the night.

The victim registered her complaint at the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police station after she reached here.

“An FIR was immediately registered. The bus has been seized. One person identified has been arrested. A medical board constituted will examine the victim. All co-passengers are being traced and will be questioned. Forensic team will inspect the bus,” Vrinda Shukla, DCP (Women Cell) Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Source: IANS

