Woman raped in MP’s Teregaon Forest, four held

Kabirdham: Four persons, including the main accused, were arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Taregaon forest in Kabirdham district on February 17, said police on Wednesday.

As per the rape victim’s complaint with the Teregaon Forest Station, she went to see a fair in Mavai village with people from her village. While she was coming back home, people on a four-wheeler vehicle near village Sunhera approached her and told her that they will drop her home as they are going to the same location.

Instead of moving towards the village, the said vehicle moved towards the forest and one of the four men, identified as Aditya Baiga from village Kesada, raped the woman.

On the basis of victim’s complaint, an FIR under sections 376 (imprisonment for committing rape) and 34 (Acts committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and police immediately started chasing the accused.

Within 24 hours, the main accused Alok alias Aditya and others — Manaharan, Rajaram and Bhoramdev were arrested and sent to police remand.

All accused are aged between 22 and 29, police said.