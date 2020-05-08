Woman rescued three days after son buried her alive

Beijing: In an incident which is nothing less than a miracle, a woman was found alive three days after her son buried her alive. This incident took place in northern China.

On May 2, the woman’s son was seen taking his mother in a type of wheelbarrow. When she did not return home even after three days, police was informed.

Investigation

As a part of the investigation, cops took the man into custody and detained him in Shaanxi province’s Jingbian county.

When the rescuers reached the spot where the woman was buried alive, they found that she was faintly calling for help.

Prosecutor’s office confirmed investigation

Jingbian county prosecutor’s office confirmed an investigation is going on. However, further details were declined.

The man, aged 58 years, took this extreme step as he doesn’t want to take care of his mother, aged 79 years.

