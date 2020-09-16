Woman rescues cobra donning saree; leaves twitterati amazed

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 16th September 2020 1:06 pm IST
rescuing snake in saree

Hyderabad: A video has been widely circulated on Twitter which shows a woman capturing a snake that has made jaws drop on social media. What is more stunning is that the woman was wearing a saree while carrying out her task.

Nirzara Chitti is a snake rescuer. She belongs to Karnataka. When she was called to rescue the reptile she was ready to attend a wedding function, hence she was donning a saree. However, she reached the place and could be seen calmly picking the snake up with her bare hands as people around her watched and filmed the scene. In the video, Chitti was heard saying that she was dressed for a function and could not change before coming. She explained that her outfit made snake-catching more difficult.

Although the video was filmed last year, it gained public attention again after it surfaced on Twitter three days ago.

A Twitter user Dr Ajayita who shared the clip initially identified the snake catcher as Virat Bhagini.

But she later clarified that her friend informed her that the video actually featured Nirzara Chitti.

The post garnered 4.5 lakh views on Twitter. Twitterati were impressed by the woman snake catcher. One of the users wrote:

Another was impressed with her poised manner

