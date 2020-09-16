Woman rescues cobra donning saree; leaves twitterati amazed

Hyderabad: A video has been widely circulated on Twitter which shows a woman capturing a snake that has made jaws drop on social media. What is more stunning is that the woman was wearing a saree while carrying out her task.

Nirzara Chitti is a snake rescuer. She belongs to Karnataka. When she was called to rescue the reptile she was ready to attend a wedding function, hence she was donning a saree. However, she reached the place and could be seen calmly picking the snake up with her bare hands as people around her watched and filmed the scene. In the video, Chitti was heard saying that she was dressed for a function and could not change before coming. She explained that her outfit made snake-catching more difficult.

Although the video was filmed last year, it gained public attention again after it surfaced on Twitter three days ago.

A Twitter user Dr Ajayita who shared the clip initially identified the snake catcher as Virat Bhagini.

Virat Bhagini, a snake catcher, was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree. pic.twitter.com/uSQEhtqIbA — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) September 12, 2020

But she later clarified that her friend informed her that the video actually featured Nirzara Chitti.

A friend just informed me that her name is Nirzara Chitti. 🙏 — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) September 12, 2020

The post garnered 4.5 lakh views on Twitter. Twitterati were impressed by the woman snake catcher. One of the users wrote:

she seems well trained and experienced even after catching the snake she carries on the conversation about the saree not being the right dress for catching snakes yet she did a very COOL job — K G Surendran (@surendrankol) September 12, 2020

Another was impressed with her poised manner

Hats off to her poise while she caught the snake….. Its time to institute some special awards for her ilk who help preserve wildlife rather than indulging in destruction!! — MOODYBABA (@Mudpalli) September 12, 2020