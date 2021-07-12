Woman set afire by boyfriend’s brother, suffers 40% burns

Published: 12th July 2021
Bulandshahr: A woman was set ablaze by her boyfriend’s younger brother, who opposed their relationship, in a village here on Monday, police said.

The 20-year-old victim, who belongs to Mundakheda village of Khurja City area, told police that she was in a relationship with the accused’s brother.

They belong to the same community and are neighbours, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The accused poured kerosene oil on her and set her afire, police said, adding, the victim suffered 40 per cent burn injuries and was being treated at district hospital.

