News Desk 1Published: 11th December 2020 1:44 pm IST
Woman sets herself afire in Delhi Park, suffers severe burns

New Delhi, Dec 11 : An unidentified woman allegedly set herself afire in Buddh Jayanti Park in south-west Delhi on Friday morning, suffering 90-95 per cent burn injuries in the process. The middle-aged woman was admitted to the DDU Hospital.

The incident occurred around 9.45 am while 50 to 60 morning walkers were present in the park. Satyapal Singh, one of the eyewitnesses tried to douse the fire with the help of others after the woman lit the fire after dousing herself with kerosene she had brought along. He informed the police who rushed her to the hospital in an ambulance.

“Presently, the woman is unfit to make a statement. Satyapal told told police that the woman was seen holding a kerosene can in her hand just before the incident. The cane was found lying on the spot with around 2 litres of fuel,” said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP, South West Delhi.

Police investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the incident.

