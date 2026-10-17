Woman sexually assaulted in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man in Raidurgam under Jubilee Hills Police limits on Friday, October 16.

The incident occurred when the woman was reportedly walking back home, and the accused approached her, promising to get her a job as a domestic helper. After he persuaded the woman, the two boarded an auto-rickshaw.

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The woman told the accused that she wanted to inform her husband before travelling with him. However, the accused did not pay heed to the request. The woman was taken to an isolated place on Road Number 51, where the accused sexually assaulted her.

Following the incident, the survivor approached the Jubilee Hills Police and filed a complaint. The police registered a case and shifted the survivor to a hospital for treatment. The police are currently examining closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) to identify and nab the accused.