Woman shot dead, daughter injured in Delhi’s Mansarovar Park

New Delhi, Dec 1 : A 45-year-old woman was shot dead and her daughter injured in Mansarovar Park area of Shahdara in Delhi by a man alleged to be a jilted lover of the young woman, police said on Tuesday.

The crime occurred around 7.30 pm on Monday when a man identified as Bilal barged into the rented flat of Shama Parveen, who resided there with her three daughters.

Police said Bilal had a heated argument with Meher, a daughter of Shama Parveen, before shooting her in the face. When Shama tried to save her daughter, she was shot too. Shama succumbed to her injuries.

Police said Bilal was a resident of Nand Nagri. Shama’s family also resided in Nand Nagri earlier. Bilal was an alleged jilted lover of Meher and had gone to her house to settle scores with Meher and her mother Shama.

“Meher was admitted in Safadarjung Hospital while her mother succumbed to her injuries. The accused is at large and multiple teams have been formed to arrest him,” said Sanjay Kumar Sain, Additional DCP, Shahdara.

