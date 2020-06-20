Woman shot dead by ex-boyfriend in Kolkata

By Qayam Updated: June 20, 2020, 11:09 am IST
Gun Shot

Kolkata: A woman in her early twenties was shot dead allegedly by her former beau in the southern part of Kolkata on Saturday morning, police said.

The woman, identified as third-year college student Priyanka Purakayasta, was shot dead allegedly by another youngster, Jayanta Halder, in the Regent Park area, a senior officer said.

The accused had allegedly barged into the victim’s house around 8 am, shot her from a close range without provocation and then escaped, he said.

“Both were in a relationship but after coming to know that the man was married, the woman had ceased all ties with him. This might have led to the killing,” the officer said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused and the woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close