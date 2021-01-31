Woman stabbed to death for spurning advances by nephew

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 31 : A woman in Meerut was brutally killed by her nephew after she refused his sexual advances.

According to police reports, the woman’s body was found in her house with several stab wounds and a slit throat, two days ago.

Police station in-charge, Rishipal Singh, said the police have arrested the woman’s nephew, who is in his B.Com final year.

The police said that the woman’s nephew allegedly demanded sexual favours from her. The woman reacted by slapping the youth and threatened to expose him after which he used a kitchen knife to stab her.

“The killer was identified from within the family. He was present during investigation and looked really nervous. He had fresh knife injury marks on his hands and chest which he could not explain,” the police official said.

During interrogation, however, he admitted to the crime and the motive as well.

His crime was further confirmed when the police visited his house and recovered the blood-stained clothes.

