Woman stripped, assaulted by 11 men in Agra

Agra: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly beaten and stripped by a group of men after she resisted eve-teasing in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district.

According to the FIR, the woman had objected to eve-teasing by two men last week.

Later, the two along with 11 others, armed with sticks, barged into her house and stripped her while her family members were also assaulted.

The woman said that the accused also threatened to kill her family if they filed a police complaint.

An FIR has been registered at the Tajganj police station against the 13 accused under various IPC sections including rioting.

SHO Raj Kumar said, “The accused men are absconding. Efforts are being made to arrest them.”

