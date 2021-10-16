Woman takes her life over husband not returning home for Dussehra

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman died by suicide in Meddigadda on October 14 after consuming pesticide. Reportedly, she was upset over her husband not returning home for Dussehra.

Mounika, took her own life early morning hours of the day, at an agricultural field close to her residence. She was rushed to the Kalwakurthy Government Hospital by locals but was declared dead upon arrival. The woman is said to have been upset over her husband not returning home for Dussehra, despite her repeated requests.

Amangal Police carried out an investigation into the case based on the complaint of her family members. “Mounika, 20, married Anil, a DCM Lorry driver, six months ago, and had attempted to end her life on several occasions earlier as well. The locals claim that she had been facing psychological issues but haven’t reported any information against the husband or his family,” said Sub Inspector, Amangal police station, P. Dharmesh.